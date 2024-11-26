LAURA: Americans are breathing a sigh of relief

Fox News host Laura Ingraham expresses gratitude ahead of Thanksgiving on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank you, America . "I'm so happy. I was so nervous a few weeks ago," a flight attendant whispered those words in my ear this morning. An hour later, another stranger, who was about 35 or so with a wife and a few small children approaches me and says, "What a great Thanksgiving this one's going to be." Now, I've heard this time and again in recent weeks, and you know why.

I still think America is feeling more hopeful this holiday. People are breathing a sigh of relief. They can actually speak their minds and not worry perhaps about getting fired or getting penalized or getting canceled, and isn't it time to stop fighting and start having some fun? A constant state of turmoil and fury should not be our natural state.

Now we have an incredible opportunity, the best in decades, to build a better world for our children and our grandchildren and expand this coalition to all 50 states.