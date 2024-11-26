‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin claims Trump 'never talked about' egg prices during campaign

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign didn't discuss high egg prices during the latest episode of the daytime ABC talk show.

While expressing frustration over voters prioritizing kitchen table issues over Trump’s alleged threat to democracy, Hostin declared that Trump didn’t even talk about core economic issues – such as the price of eggs – during his campaign.

"Most people are saying, ‘Well this was a kitchen table issue, this was about the cost of eggs.' Donald Trump never talked about the price of eggs," Hostin said on Tuesday.

Despite Hostin’s allegation, Trump spoke about the high cost of eggs multiple times during his campaign. He shared an infographic to Truth Social in September showing how various grocery staples were more expensive under the Biden administration than they were under Trump.

In addition to showing that milk prices were up, as well as the price of ham and chicken, Trump’s graphic pointed out that the price of a case of eggs was up $2 from during his administration.

During a campaign stop at a Pennsylvania grocery store that same month, then-vice presidential candidate JD Vance lamented about the price of eggs to reporters, stating, "Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to her inflationary policies."

Both Trump and personal finance expert and radio host Dave Ramsey discussed "$8 eggs, $5 gas, 7% interest rates and a house they can’t afford, with wages not going up as fast as house prices," during an October interview.

High grocery prices and inflation in general were a key topic throughout the campaign.

Hostin’s complaint came while discussing Special Counsel Jack Smith dismissing the federal charges against Trump in his Washington, D.C., case over the president-elect’s alleged 2020 election interference.

The co-host argued that throwing out the case dashed the hopes of voter groups like Black female voters who viewed democracy as a top issue.

She added, "But when the exit polls were taken, the 92% of Black women that voted for the vice president said that the number one issue for them was January 6 and the fall of democracy. So, there were some voters that felt that was very, very important to them."

All six of the co-hosts of "The View" voted for Kamala Harris.