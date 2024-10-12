Michael Moore calls on Biden to seize opportunity and enact far-left ‘bucket list’ with ‘stroke or two’ of pen

Progressive filmmaker Michael Moore called on President Biden to use his remaining time in office to enact a host of liberal policies "with a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen."

"Some people are now calling you a ‘lame duck’ president — but then it occurred to me today: You’re not done," Moore wrote. "You’ve still got 100 days left in office!"

"You don’t answer to anyone," he added. "For the first time in over 50 years, you don’t have to campaign for anything. You are the opposite of lame, Joe. And you are not a duck."

"The Supreme Court has just granted you super powers — AND immunity!" Moore wrote, mocking the July Supreme Court decision that found a president is immune from prosecution for official acts.

The director of documentaries such as ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ lobbied, "You, sir, are the President of the United States of America, and for the next 100 days, you have tremendous power. The only people you have to answer to is us. The people who put you there."

"With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible," Moore continued. "You will leave the White House a hero."

Moore hit on a list of 13 bucket list items, with policies like forgiving all student loan debt and medical debt for all Americans. He also told Biden to stop "funding a genocide" in the Israel-Hamas war, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"How many violations of red lines will it take until you’ve had enough? How many times can Netanyahu flaunt your rules, ignore your advice, and spit in your face?" Moore wrote. "He came to Our House, the People’s House, and spewed hate and violence from the spot where you normally stand."

Moore additionally tackled criminal justice issues, telling Biden to eliminate the death penalty and "empty federal death row."

The filmmaker previously advocated for Biden to drop out of the race in favor of Harris taking over as the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

More recently, the documentary filmmaker knocked Democrats who are panicking over the tight 2024 presidential race, admitting he's stunned that people on the left believe former President Trump could win the election.

"Democrats, they're such a frightened group of people," Moore said during a Monday interview on CNN. "I mean, they still think that Trump is going to win."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.