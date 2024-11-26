Ronald Reagan was in love with America, 'Reagan' co-star Nick Searcy says

"Reagan" co-star Nick Searcy, who plays White House Chief of Staff James Baker in the feature film, says the movie is topping the charts because it shows former President Ronald Reagan’s love of America.

"Reagan was a very popular president and I think the box office returns and the fact that it's number one on Amazon and in DVD sales right now bears that out," Searcy told "America Reports" on Tuesday. "I mean, the critics didn't really love Reagan . I think that's for political reasons. But when you look at the audience scores, the people who've seen the movie really love it, and it's really catching on out there."

The actor reflected on the parallels between Reagan and President-elect Donald Trump.

"It opens with the assassination attempt on Reagan and you can't help but remember the very recent assassination attempt on Trump," Searcy said. "I think that the way Reagan was attacked by his critics, also the way the movie has been attacked by its critics, it definitely reminds you of the disparity between the way the mainstream media looked at Reagan and looks at Trump and the way the middle of the country, the rest of the country, the majority of the country, looks at both men. I think the parallels between them are pretty striking."

Searcy also noted how Reagan battled against communism as president and how that struggle continues to this day.

"I think we're still having that same battle, and I think the reason that the movie is resonating with so many people is that it's not just a history lesson, although it is that. It's also a love story. It's a love story, not only between Ron Reagan and Nancy Reagan, but between Ronald Reagan and America," he said. "I think Ronald Reagan was in love with this country and really sacrificed everything to try to bring it back, to make America great again, if you will. I think that's why the audience loves it so much. It's emotionally powerful as well. It is historically accurate."

The movie offers a "fully humanized" version of Reagan, the actor saisd.

"Reagan was a man of great substance, not only intellectually, but emotionally ... It's very important to remember how much Ronald Reagan loved America, and he is responsible for a lot of the great things that we still have about this country today."