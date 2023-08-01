Latest Trump indictment draws cheers from leftists on social media: 'Popping the champagne'

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest indictment against former President Donald Trump was a cause for celebration for many left-wing Twitter users on Tuesday.

Trump was indicted on four federal charges out of the probe, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights based on Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Smith alleged that "for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020," Trump "spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won."

"These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," Smith alleged. "But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

After Trump predicted an indictment from Smith earlier that day, many users responded to the news with great anticipation and cheer.

"Happy #TrumpIndictment Day! Waiting for Jack Smith to drop in for victory drinks. I’ve already started popping the champagne," former MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance cheered with a photo of himself celebrating with a drink in a restaurant.

"Happy 3rd Indictment Day to all who celebrate! #TrumpIndictment," YouTuber Sarah O’Connell tweeted.

Blue Amp Strategies CEO Cliff Schecter wrote, "Ok said this was the one thing that would get me to break my Tweetless Tuesday. Happy pending indictment 112th Trump indictment everyone!"

Journalist Sophia A. Nelson said, "This is a good day for the Republic, it shows the checks and balances work. We will be okay as long as the institutions hold."

"RT if you agree that Jack Smith is an American hero," political strategist Rachel Bitecofer commented.

Celebrity hair stylist Elgin Charles agreed, "Jack Smith is a true American hero."

"Hey folks… when reading the co-conspirator descriptors in the #trump #indictment don’t sleep on Bernie and Jenna. Time for a celebratory bourbon. Cheers to those who know the facts. Cheers to those who want stable democratic institutions. Cheers to the cool cats," former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman tweeted.

This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of that probe last week.

Legal experts, however, were more skeptical about the announcement. George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley criticized the latest indictment as an example of Smith "stretching" the law to target Trump.

"[Smith] may be stretching the law a bit, so that's why we're going to be looking at things like witness tampering to see how much new evidence he has," Turley said. "You'll notice that not being discussed in all of this is a conspiracy for incitement [or] seditious conspiracy."

In March, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

