'Star Wars' actor threatens Elon Musk with Twitter boycott after name rebrand: 'Let's show the owner'

Actor Mark Hamill is calling on other Twitter users to boycott the site on Aug. 1 in an apparent attempt to protest Elon Musk’s ownership of the social media platform that's rebranding as "X."

"This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 d--- day? Read a book!" Hamill told his fans Sunday.

The "Star Wars" actor also made another call to boycott Twitter on Saturday. "Looking forward to taking a day off on #TweetlessTuesday!!!"

Hamill is one of the leading voices lashing out at Musk over his major changes to the site. He also insulted Twitter's new logo in July, sharing a picture of the "X" on the company's offices in San Francisco.

"Has everybody seen the (eXecrable) new logo?" the star wrote, making a pun on Twitter’s new name. Hamill also tweeted the hashtags "ByeByeBirdie" and "TaTaTwitter."

Hamill's most recent post attacking Musk's leadership of the platform went viral, racking up over 4.6 million views and more than 44,500 likes as of publication.

Leftist political commentator and influencer "Jo" said that she would follow Hamill "into the depths of hell," even it meant avoiding weighing in on big news.

"If the Yankees make a crazy-ass trade I’ll bite through my typing fingers g-d--n it. Let’s do this."

Musk has previously announced that Twitter will eventually remove all the iconic blue birds long associated with the site. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also claimed that "X" will be an "everything" platform that will cover all forms of communication and even "banking."

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she wrote.

