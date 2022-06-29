Late-night hosts Handler, Meyers and more insult pro-lifers, rip into Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night hosts spent Monday evening hurling insults at the U.S. Supreme Court over recent rulings on concealed carry laws, religious freedom, and abortion, and seized on the opportunity to push politics instead of comedy.

Jimmy Kimmel fill-in Chelsea Handler, an outspoken pro-choice actress, urged the audience to donate to Planned Parenthood and engage in political activism in defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. She also unleashed on pro-lifers who held up signs offering to adopt babies, comparing them to friends who say they want to grab drinks, but don’t ever really follow through.

"After Roe v. Wade got overturned some pro-lifers have been posting pictures of themselves holding up signs like this, that say ‘please don’t abort… we will adopt your baby,'" Handler said as she displayed a picture of a couple smiling with the poster.

"There is some other fine print though," Handler continued. "It says offer not valid if baby is black, brown, gay or already out of the womb."

DOBBS V. JACKSON FALLOUT: DEMOCRATS DEMAND 'MORE FIGHT' ON ABORTION FROM BIDEN, REPORTS NEW YORK TIMES

She added that pro-lifers offering to adopt babies is one of "the creepiest sentences" she’s ever heard.

Meanwhile, NBC late-night host Seth Meyers set his sights specifically on the Supreme Court justices who held the majority opinion on Dobbs. He began his "Closer Look" segment fuming, "The right to bodily autonomy of women and pregnant people was incinerated by a corrupt gang of unaccountable, right-wing theocrats who definitely think ‘The Scarlet Letter’ was a comedy."

He subsequently likened Justice Samuel Alito to "the racist neighbor" who calls the police when someone’s leaves blow onto his lawn and described Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a "sniveling rich kid."

SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING BLAMED ON SENS. COLLINS AND MANCHIN'S WHITE PRIVILEGE BY MSNBC GUEST

CBS "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, who said the country had returned to "Medieval Times" on Monday, also discussed the Supreme Court during an interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

After returning from a commercial break, Colbert told Ocasio-Cortez he wanted to discuss the "insane" and "distressing" news coming out of the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court has thrown out a 109-year-old New York gun law that has stood among Democratic administrations, Republican administrations, but they’ve tossed it out and are ready to turn the city into a shooting gallery," Colbert said.

ROE V. WADE RULING: WANDA SYKES AND STEPHEN COLBERT DECLARE US IS 'NO LONGER A DEMOCRACY'

He also claimed that the Court’s decision to side with ex-Bremerton High School football assistant coach Joseph Kennedy, who was fired for saying post-game prayers on public school grounds, meant that the Court had "brought prayer back into the schools."

In comparison to his fellow late-night comedians, "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was significantly less vocal about recent politics. Noah did not mention the Supreme Court or abortion, until the very end of his show when he displayed abortion resource information on the screen before credits rolled.