Supreme Court abortion ruling blamed on Sens. Collins and Manchin's White privilege by MSNBC guest

Woke AF podcast host Danielle Moodie attacked Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, for their previous support of conservative Supreme Court justices.

On Sunday, MSNBC’s "Ayman" featured a panel discussing the impact of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Guest host Michael Steele brought up to Moodie the question of whether blame should be put on Manchin and Collins for agreeing to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"Danielle, travel with me if you will to Fantasyland, where both Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin had suggested they were misled by Justice Kavanaugh and Gorsuch based on their testimony that Roe vs. Wade was settled law. Ok, we believed this, right? They actually believed and are confused and stunned that these justices voted the way they voted," Steele joked.

"Are they confused and stunned or was it not their life that was going to be on the chopping block? Moodie suggested.

Moodie then pressed whether Manchin or Collins were blinded by their wealth and white privilege when confirming those justices in the past.

"Are they confused and stunned or did it not matter because they are wealthy and they are white and they are privileged? Let's understand that the people that we’ve been asking to protect our rights are not the people, right? They are the privileged class. They have the economic ability and the complexion to be able to move through this society and be covered," Moodie said.

She also criticized specific members of the Supreme Court by alleging they are a "predator" and "compromised."

"We have 4,000 notices on Brett Kavanaugh about his predator behavior, right? And that was just stopped in a drawer by the FBI, and then delivered to the Trump White House, which did nothing. You have Clarence Thomas, who is a compromised justice, whose wife has been on the phone, back channeling with Mark Meadows during the insurrection. She is where? Right?" Moodie said.

She closed by emphasizing that the conservative justices are "corrupt" and likely "in cahoots" to eliminate more constitutional rights.

"These people are in conversation. They are in cahoots. This justice, these justices, are corrupt. And it's problematic that we just take it as these people are going to sit on the courts for the rest of our lives and we’re going to wait around on our couches while they take away our rights, one decision at a time," Moodie said.

Collins recently admitted to feeling alarmed at the Roe v. Wade decision, claiming that it was inconsistent with the justices’ previous statements during their confirmation hearings.