Dobbs v. Jackson fallout: Democrats demand 'more fight' on abortion from Biden, reports New York Times

Democrats are putting pressure on President Biden and the White House to broaden their response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case, the New York Times reported Wednesday. This coming after the president emphasized that Roe was on the ballot this fall but noted his powers were limited.

One Democratic strategist told the New York Times that it did not seem "like there was a game plan" after the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The report noted that Democrats saw Biden's response to the decision as "painfully inadequate."

While many Americans have taken to the streets of major cities to protest the decision, some Democrats believe they need more from the White House.

The president delivered remarks after the Supreme Court released their decision. He called on Congress to restore the abortion protections that Roe allowed and urged protesters to remain peaceful.

He also encouraged viewers to vote Democrat in the fall midterm elections. Democratic National Committee member David Atkins told the Times that "there needs to be more fight." He said that the celebration of the passage of the gun legislation by Democratic lawmakers on Friday was "tone deaf."

The New York Times reported that the Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sang "God Bless America" on the steps of the Capitol as many protested across the street at the Supreme Court.

"That moment crystallized it perfectly," a strategist said of the moment outside the Capitol. "The Titanic is sinking, and the band is still playing."

Max Berger, a progressive strategist, told the New York Times, that Pelosi and Biden have worked in these institutions, which he describes as already having failed, and that they can't wrap their heads around the idea that they're "collapsing."

"At some level, the most important thing Joe Biden could do is say: ‘When I told you the Republican fever would break after Trump, I was wrong. We cannot do what we’ve been doing for my entire career,'" Berger told the outlet.

Many Democrats have pushed the idea of packing the court and abolishing the filibuster in response to the Dobbs decision. The President has made it clear that he does not support court packing.