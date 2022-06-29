Expand / Collapse search
Dobbs v. Jackson fallout: Democrats demand 'more fight' on abortion from Biden, reports New York Times

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Biden unloads on Supreme Court justices during emotional response to Roe v. Wade being overturned Video

Biden unloads on Supreme Court justices during emotional response to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff has the president's reaction to the Supreme Court's abortion decision and the Republican's celebratory response.

Democrats are putting pressure on President Biden and the White House to broaden their response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs case, the New York Times reported Wednesday. This coming after the president emphasized that Roe was on the ballot this fall but noted his powers were limited. 

One Democratic strategist told the New York Times that it did not seem "like there was a game plan" after the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. 

The report noted that Democrats saw Biden's response to the decision as "painfully inadequate." 

While many Americans have taken to the streets of major cities to protest the decision, some Democrats believe they need more from the White House. 

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The president delivered remarks after the Supreme Court released their decision. He called on Congress to restore the abortion protections that Roe allowed and urged protesters to remain peaceful. 

He also encouraged viewers to vote Democrat in the fall midterm elections. Democratic National Committee member David Atkins told the Times that "there needs to be more fight." He said that the celebration of the passage of the gun legislation by Democratic lawmakers on Friday was "tone deaf." 

The New York Times reported that the Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, sang "God Bless America" on the steps of the Capitol as many protested across the street at the Supreme Court. 

"That moment crystallized it perfectly," a strategist said of the moment outside the Capitol. "The Titanic is sinking, and the band is still playing."

WASHINGTON D.C. - JUNE 21: Demonstrators outside the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ahead of possible announcement on Dobbs v. Jackson

Max Berger, a progressive strategist, told the New York Times, that Pelosi and Biden have worked in these institutions, which he describes as already having failed, and that they can't wrap their heads around the idea that they're "collapsing."

"At some level, the most important thing Joe Biden could do is say: ‘When I told you the Republican fever would break after Trump, I was wrong. We cannot do what we’ve been doing for my entire career,'" Berger told the outlet. 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021.

Many Democrats have pushed the idea of packing the court and abolishing the filibuster in response to the Dobbs decision. The President has made it clear that he does not support court packing.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.