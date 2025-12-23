Late-night comedy shows booked 90 liberal guests to one conservative in late 2025, study shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent NewsBusters study indicates late-night comedy shows continued their trend of overwhelmingly booking liberal guests in the second half of 2025.

"The grand totals were 90 liberals and Democrats compared to one conservative," the report from Monday detailed.

More specifically, the outlet tallied guests across five recurring late-night comedy shows – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"; NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers"; CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" – between July 7 and Dec. 19 and categorized those guests based on occupation and political beliefs.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Kimmel's show last week, when she said the American people deserved better than the Donald Trump presidency. She was one of 31 Democrats to zero Republicans booked on the shows during that time, according to the conservative media watchdog's report about partisan officials.

LIBERAL COMEDIAN TELLS STACEY ABRAMS 'CIVILITY IS OVERRATED' AGAINST MAGA RIGHT

Fox News late-night host Greg Gutfeld was the only right-leaning guest among 60 celebrities and journalists with his Aug. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Colbert led both categories in terms of liberal guests, per the study, followed by Kimmel and then "The Daily Show" in the partisan officials category.

BILL MAHER CONFRONTS LIBERAL COMEDIAN OVER CLAIM THE LEFT STAYED ‘SCIENTIFIC’

The order reversed in the celebrities and journalists category, with "The Daily Show" coming in second, followed by Kimmel.

According to the study, guests who were journalists were classified as either liberal or conservative regardless of the segment's subject matter, while politicians were simply former or current U.S. government office-holders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Celebrities, defined by the outlet as "either a current late night host if that host was on to be interviewed, political activist, or anyone famous who discussed politics or a religious project," were omitted if they did not discuss their political beliefs despite being known to have them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Some guests who appeared during the designated timeframe include former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, rock star Bruce Springsteen, MS NOW hosts Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, among others.