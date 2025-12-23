Expand / Collapse search
Late-night comedy shows booked 90 liberal guests to one conservative in late 2025, study shows

Shows featured 31 Democrats and zero Republicans during that time

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
A recent NewsBusters study indicates late-night comedy shows continued their trend of overwhelmingly booking liberal guests in the second half of 2025.

"The grand totals were 90 liberals and Democrats compared to one conservative," the report from Monday detailed.

More specifically, the outlet tallied guests across five recurring late-night comedy shows – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"; NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers"; CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" – between July 7 and Dec. 19 and categorized those guests based on occupation and political beliefs.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Kimmel's show last week, when she said the American people deserved better than the Donald Trump presidency. She was one of 31 Democrats to zero Republicans booked on the shows during that time, according to the conservative media watchdog's report about partisan officials.

LIBERAL COMEDIAN TELLS STACEY ABRAMS 'CIVILITY IS OVERRATED' AGAINST MAGA RIGHT

Late-night comedy show hosts Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert

From left, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. (Getty Images)

Fox News late-night host Greg Gutfeld was the only right-leaning guest among 60 celebrities and journalists with his Aug. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Colbert led both categories in terms of liberal guests, per the study, followed by Kimmel and then "The Daily Show" in the partisan officials category.

BILL MAHER CONFRONTS LIBERAL COMEDIAN OVER CLAIM THE LEFT STAYED ‘SCIENTIFIC’

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on July 31, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

The order reversed in the celebrities and journalists category, with "The Daily Show" coming in second, followed by Kimmel.

According to the study, guests who were journalists were classified as either liberal or conservative regardless of the segment's subject matter, while politicians were simply former or current U.S. government office-holders.

Late night shows used to be an ‘escape from the craziness’: Christina Pascucci Video

Celebrities, defined by the outlet as "either a current late night host if that host was on to be interviewed, political activist, or anyone famous who discussed politics or a religious project," were omitted if they did not discuss their political beliefs despite being known to have them.

Some guests who appeared during the designated timeframe include former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, rock star Bruce Springsteen, MS NOW hosts Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, among others.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

