Bill Maher confronts liberal comedian over claim the left stayed 'scientific'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Maher grilled fellow liberal comedian Patton Oswalt on a podcast episode published Monday, arguing he lives in a bubble and is unaware of where progressive policies have gone too far.

During the "Club Random" podcast, Patton Oswalt balked at the idea that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is considered too progressive for many Americans, saying that shows how "broken" the country is right now.

"This country is not as mature as it thinks it is," he told Maher. "We elected [Barack] Obama, and clearly the country freaked out. We're still living in that freak-out. We are not as progressed and evolved and intelligent as we think we are, because we keep freaking out about this stuff."

"Yeah, well, the left freaks out too," Maher replied. "The left freaked out about a lot of bulls--- too."

"What did they freak out about?" Oswalt asked Maher, who is a progressive but often tackles what he views as out-of-control wokeness.

BILL MAHER SAYS TO BRING BACK 'OLD AMERICA,' THE LEFT MUST TONE DOWN THEIR RADICAL PROGRESSIVISM

"Gender, race, parenthood, schools, homelessness, crime, the border, education," Maher said, listing several issues where he argued Democrats have admitted their party overreached. "We stopped being a scientific people."

"But the left certainly stayed scientific," Oswalt objected.

"No, they didn't," Maher said, citing "gender bulls--- that they went way too far with. That’s not scientific."

Later in the conversation, Oswalt suggested that part of why the political right is so combative right now is because it is an "extinction burst," essentially a chaotic last flare of activity before something dies out.

"There is definitely a lot of that for sure," Maher said. "There is definitely a lot of, ‘Oh, this country is becoming something we don't recognize anymore,’ and some of that is valid. I mean, what's going on in England right now is that, is a lot of that."

BILL MAHER SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE ‘PRETTY BIG SPLIT’ IN PARTY AFTER ELECTION WINS

"What’s going on in England?" Oswalt asked.

Maher replied by referring to an earlier accusation that Oswalt has been living in a liberal "Bluesky bubble," where he is unaware of the concerns non-liberals talk about, such as consequences for Britain from mass migration. Bluesky is a social media site modeled after X that's popular with progressives.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The great irony, Maher said, is that in the interest of DEI, England has essentially allowed exploitation of women on its own shores.

"But it concerns me that this didn’t get on your radar," Maher said.