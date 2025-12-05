Jen Psaki mocks Trump, GOP over 'affordability' message during Colbert appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS NOW host Jen Psaki mocked Republican lawmakers Thursday, saying they should lean into what she sees as President Donald Trump’s mixed messaging on affordability.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Psaki accused Trump of saying conflicting things about his agenda to lower prices in America, and said that the GOP should repeat them so they look bad compared to the Democratic Party.

"Well, look, I would say, as someone who really would like to see the Democratic Party take over some part of government so they can be a check on Donald Trump, may all the Republicans running repeat the message coming out of the White House moving forward," she joked.

Colbert set up Psaki's response by mentioning the two seemingly contradictory Trump claims on affordability.

"'Affordability' was the word that was used. What do you make of Donald Trump last week saying he's the affordability president? And then a few days later saying, ‘Affordability is a Democratic scam?,’" he asked.

In a Nov. 29 Truth Social post about falling prescription drug prices, Trump declared, "I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY!"

In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump argued that the concept of affordability is a "scam" when employed by the Democratic Party.

"The word affordability is a Democrat scam," Trump said. "They say it, and then they go into the next subject and everyone thinks, ‘Oh, they had lower prices.’ No, they had the worst inflation in the history of our country."

Psaki and Colbert couched Trump’s lines as though he contradicted himself.

After the late-night host read snippets of each quote, Psaki snickered.

"How’s the messaging going on this one?" Colbert asked, prompting Psaki to make her sarcastic recommendation to the rest of Trump’s party.

"It’s a great message. Keep at it, everybody. There you go," she said, addressing Republicans directly while giving them two thumbs up. The audience laughed in response.

Psaki continued, "So, yeah, that is not a workable message. I don’t know why he’s doing it, but I hope they echo him — which they may."

The ex-Biden flack also called Trump "sleepy" during the appearance, a possible nod at the nickname he bestowed on her former boss, President Joe Biden. Psaki marked the second MS NOW host this week to be a guest on Colbert's show, which will be taken off the air in May. Rachel Maddow appeared Tuesday.

Trump has touted his administration's efforts to combat inflation and said he inherited the worst inflation in history from the Biden administration. A Fox News poll last month found Trump had only a 38 percent approval rating on how he's handling the economy, as Democrats try to make political hay out of affordability heading into the critical 2026 midterms.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.