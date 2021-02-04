Lara Logan witnesses gun, grenade battle at US-Mexico border: 'War raging on America's doorstep'

Fox Nation host Lara Logan witnessed "war raging on America's doorstep" on the new season of her show "Lara Logan Has No Agenda: Return to the Border".

Accompanied by counter-terrorism specialist Jason Jones, Logan visited Roma, Texas, a small city on the Rio Grande. According to Jones, fierce gun battles originating just across the border in the Mexican city of Ciudad Miguel Aleman had been heard for four consecutive days.

One day, Logan and Jones were walking in an area of town close to the river at 4 a.m. when they heard the report from an automatic rifle.

The two rushed to a lookout point on the Rio Grande. While nothing could be seen from their vantage point overlooking Ciudad Miguel Aleman, only several hundred feet away, the rifles could clearly be heard.

"This is what I have been trying to warn about," said Jones. "Another day at the border."

Soon the riflemen could be heard exchanging rounds with what Jones identified as a .40-caliber grenade launcher.

"We'd arrived to find war raging on America's doorstep," Logan said in narration.

Roma, about 180 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, hosts an international bridge crossing where the Border Patrol often files reports of violence just across the river, Jones said.

