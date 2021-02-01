Lara Logan warns Mexican drug cartels make up 'a parallel government' south of the border

President Biden's immigration policies will make a dire situation on America's border with Mexico even worse, Fox Nation host Lara Logan told "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Logan joined "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy ahead of the premiere of her new series "Lara Logan Has No Agenda: Return to the Border" on Fox Nation.

"The reality is, Steve, and I think the headline here, is that the cartels have become a shadow government in Mexico," Logan said. "They’re a parallel government, and the Mexican government itself takes its orders from the cartels. They control everything on both sides of the border.

"So, what you are seeing already is they have communicated to people [and] [t]hey have people rushing over the border in high numbers now," added Logan after Biden used executive orders to reverse many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

LARA LOGAN VISITS PELOSI'S SAN FRANCISCO MANSION, IN 'THE SOCIALIST INVASION'

"A lot of the [border patrol] sectors are up significantly in terms of 'got-aways,'" explained Logan. "We are talking about thousands of people who are just running past border patrol agents, and they can’t keep up with the numbers, because they’re waiting for that amnesty."

Logan added that the problem would be even worse if U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton had not issued a temporary stay on Biden's executive order halting all deportations for 100 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the stay, Logan reported that border agents have been ordered to shift their duties from securing the border to "migrant care" and housing illegal alients when they are unable to release them. In smaller CBP outposts, aliens claiming "credible fear" are often let go with a "notice to appear" ticket and a court date. Statistics show only a small percentage return for their hearing.

"Based on the guidelines so far that have gone out to the border agencies, they are moving from a mission of border security to one that is almost entirely about migrant care because they are taking agents off their normal jobs," she told Doocy.

TUCKER CARLSON: BIDEN CANCELS KEYSTONE PIPELINE, OPENS THE BORDER, AND SHOWS WHO HE REALLY IS

"They are taking them off security patrols and taking them off the special units like post patrols and they are already building facilities now. And basically, they don’t want to keep people there because under the CVODI guidelines, you have to have certain distances between people. And border patrol isn’t even set up to house children ... let alone house people under COVID."

To check out the new season of "Lara Logan Has No Agenda", join Fox Nation today.

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities and thrilling blockbusters.