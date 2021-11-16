Labor secretary touts infrastructure law despite inflation, workers quitting at near-record rate

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh touted the new infrastructure law on "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, arguing it will "generate revenue and growth" across the United States despite fears surrounding rampant inflation and workers quitting their jobs at a record rate.

"This money will also … generate revenue and growth in other cities and towns all across America," Walsh explained. "You know, no one really says that this is a … bad way to invest in American dollars is in infrastructure, roads and bridges and broadband and electric grid, and a whole bunch of different infrastructure improvements that this country needs."

According to government data, the number of workers quitting their jobs hit a record rate of 3% as 4.4 million Americans stepped down from their positions in September.

Inflation, on the other hand, has hit over a three-decade high as Americans across the nation continue to grapple with sky-high consumer prices with the holidays approaching.

POLLS INDICATE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL IS POPULAR, BUT BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS DON'T GET ANY BOUNCE

Walsh insisted the record number of resignations could be attributed to a heightened interest in entrepreneurship and COVID-related fears.

"Some people are leaving their job and we also saw a large number of people starting their own companies and entrepreneurship, which is something we haven't seen in this country in a long time," Walsh stated.

Walsh continued, "Another piece of it, quite honestly, [is] people are just not happy in their career where they are, and they are concerned about the coronavirus."

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law on Monday, which will funnel investment into roads, bridges, broadband, and other projects. It received bipartisan support in Congress, but detractors have called the additional spending wasteful and harmful with inflation already at alarming levels.

The labor secretary also reiterated the importance of allocating the funds of hardworking American taxpayers appropriately, praising the Biden administration for its efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know that the president certainly was focused on making sure that this money is spent correctly, just like he did with the American Rescue Plan," Walsh said. "American taxpayers don't want their money spent foolishly."