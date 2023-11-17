LA Times editorial board demands Biden administration push for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

The Los Angeles Times editorial board is arguing for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, following weeks of fighting after Hamas launched the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

The editorial board claimed that it "has become impossible to distinguish between Israel’s decidedly non-surgical operation against Hamas militants in Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of Palestinian civilians."

"It is time for a cease-fire," the board wrote. "It is time for the Biden administration to assert strong and sustained pressure on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to stop attacks that have reportedly already killed more than 11,000 Gazans. The world cannot stand by to witness more slaughter of civilians."

"Remaining mindful of America’s mistakes, it is incumbent upon the Biden administration now to avoid complicity with Israel’s," the board wrote. "We are past the time to excuse the horror in Gaza. Biden has to press Netanyahu hard to stop the mass, indiscriminate killing. That starts with a call for a cease-fire."

The board conceded that while Hamas is a "radical militant organization" that also is in control of the Gaza government, "Hamas’ atrocities do not justify atrocities in kind."

The board continued: "Following Hamas’ initial attack, Israel instructed the people of northern Gaza to leave their homes and made no commitment that they would ever be able to return. Israel’s reprisal destroyed homes and cut off power and communications, making it impossible for survivors of the bombing even to search for the remains of family and neighbors beneath the rubble."

Prominent members of Congress and big-name Democratic politicians are divided on the issue of a cease-fire.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman , D-N.Y., was criticized this week for saying that by calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, he was "uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , has also led renewed calls for Biden to support a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas over the "grave violations" being committed against children in the war.

On the other side, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejected calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war on "The View" in early November, instead throwing her support behind "humanitarian pauses."

Biden's press office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.