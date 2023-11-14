Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rep. Jamaal Bowman takes heat for saying supporting a ceasefire is 'what it actually means to be Jewish'

Bowman spoke alongside Squad members at a Rabbis for Ceasefire event

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Jamaal Bowman says call for ceasefire is 'what it actually means to be Jewish' Video

Rep. Jamaal Bowman says call for ceasefire is 'what it actually means to be Jewish'

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., spoke at a Rabbis for Ceasefire event at the Capitol Monday night.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., was criticized this week for saying that by calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, he was "uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish."

Rep. Bowman spoke at the Rabbis for Ceasefire event at the Capitol Monday night, along with Squad members Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, and other lawmakers.

After noting that some rabbis in his own district had written a letter against his push for a cease-fire, he those who spoke and declared, "I've heard what was said here this evening before, that by me calling for a cease-fire with my colleagues and centering humanity, I am uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish, because I'm centering the way in which God wants us to live with each other."

Commentators on social media condemned Bowman for his statement, which some interpreted as the congressman speaking for the Jewish people.

JAMAAL BOWMAN PLEADS GUILTY IN DC COURT ARRAIGNMENT ON CHARGES FOR PULLING FIRE ALARM

Rep Jamaal Bowman

Rep. Bowman spoke at an event where 'Squad' members doubled down on cease-fire calls ahead of pro-Israel rally. (Fox News)

"Please, go on congressman, do tell us what being Jewish really means…" columnist David Marcus posted.

"Sir, are you Gentilesplaining what it means to be Jewish…to Jews?" Fox News contributor Guy Benson wrote, then referenced Bowman infamously pulling the fire alarm during voting in September.

"Here comes Jamaal Bowman of the DSA, to tell America's Jews what it actually means to be Jewish," National Review writer Jeff Blehar posted.

"Taking cultural appropriation to a whole new level," media personality Tony Katz wrote. "Don't buy into this nonsense. A cease-fire supports Hamas. Bowman and the Squad support Hamas."

"The worst member of Congress, and it's a crowded field," columnist Phil Kerpen wrote.

Tens of thousands of people participate in the March for Israe

Tens of thousands of people participate in the March for Israel at the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Demonstrators gathered together to stand in solidarity with Israel and call for the release of Israeli hostages.  (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

DOZENS OF PRO-PALESTINIAN UNIVERSITY STUDENT CHAPTERS CELEBRATE ATTACK ON ISRAEL: NOT UNPROVOKED

"Mr Fire Alarm guy has zero credibility on this issue. His pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic feelings ooze out," former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and retired Army colonel James Hutton wrote.

Podcaster Shaiel Ben-Ephraim posted, "If there are two things this guy understands, it’s Judaism and fire alarms." 

"’I am uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish,’" a Newsweek senior editor-at-large wrote. "AYFKM?"

Other commentators switched the emphasis and focused on how Bowman’s own identity plays into the incident.

National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker wrote, "This would be analogous to me lecturing @JamaalBowmanNY what it is like to be Black in America."

Bowman's office did not respond to a request for comment.

This is how diabolical Hamas is: Gen. Jack Keane Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.