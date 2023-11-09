Hillary Clinton cuts down calls for ceasefire on 'The View'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejected calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on "The View" Wednesday, instead throwing her support behind "humanitarian pauses."

"Remember, there was a ceasefire on Oct. 6 that Hamas broke by their barbaric assault on peaceful civilians and their kidnapping, their killing, their beheading, their terrible, inhumane savagery," Clinton said.

"It did not hold because Hamas chose to break it," she added.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization," she said, adding that Hamas has "consistently broken ceasefires over a number of years."

Also important, Clinton emphasized, was that "Israel should conduct itself by the laws of war and do everything it can to prevent and limit civilian casualties."

Clinton also argued that a ceasefire would not uphold the laws of war.

"But a ceasefire done prematurely benefits those who do not abide by any laws, by any rules, by any human character value about the value of life," she said.

Clinton explained that her initial rejection of a ceasefire was because she believed that "Hamas would use it for their own purposes." The situation, however, is changing, Clinton said, which has convinced her to endorse the Biden administration's proposed "humanitarian pauses."

Clinton has repeatedly spoken out against a ceasefire, also telling an audience at James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy's 30th anniversary event in late October that a ceasefire would only help Hamas.

"People who are calling for a ceasefire now, don’t understand Hamas," Clinton said, according to The Jerusalem Post. "That is not possible."

She continued, "It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments, creating stronger positions to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis."

As many as 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 32 Americans. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 111 in the West Bank. At least 10 Americans are feared to be among the 240 people held captive by Hamas.

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.