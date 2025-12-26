Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

LA Mayor Bass laments historic Latino Border Patrol recruitment surge across southern border

Applications up 70% from last year as over half of southern border agents are now Hispanic

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
LA Mayor Karen Bass says it’s ‘sad’ to see Latinos joining the Border Patrol Video

LA Mayor Karen Bass says it’s ‘sad’ to see Latinos joining the Border Patrol

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lamenting the historic numbers of Latinos who are joining the Border Patrol. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lamenting the historic numbers of Latinos joining the Border Patrol. 

In an interview Friday with Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," Blitzer asked Bass, "But first, let me get your reaction to that report from David Culver we just heard. What did you think?"

"Well, in a way, I think it’s sad," Bass responded. "I think that those Border Patrol agents are going to have a difficult time when they’re out in the field and they see what actually happens in real life separate from their training. But I do understand that their primary incentive is financial. I think it just speaks to the financial situation that millions of Americans find themselves in. And I definitely am concerned about that report."

Earlier on the show, Culver did a special report on "The Situation Room" talking to new Border Patrol recruits

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RESURRECTS ‘NEIGHBORHOOD CHECKS’ FOR CITIZENSHIP APPLICANTS LAST USED IN FIRST BUSH-ERA 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaking at a press conference

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is lamenting the historic numbers of Latinos joining the Border Patrol.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, Culver asked Border Patrol recruit Juan Peralta, "How do you feel about arresting your own kind? And how do you answer that when you hear that?" 

Peralta responded, "They didn‘t come in the right way. So, they aren‘t my kind."

According to CBP, applications are up 70% from one year ago and over half of the agents serving on the southern border are Hispanic.

DHS TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER ARRESTING OVER 10K ILLEGAL ALIENS IN DEEP BLUE CITY DESPITE VIOLENT RIOTS 

CBP badge patch

According to CBP, applications are up 70% from one year ago, and over half of the agents serving on the southern border are Hispanic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

In October, the Trump administration announced it had closed out fiscal year 2025 with the lowest U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions since 1970, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reporting 237,565 southwest border apprehensions in fiscal year 2025 compared to 201,780 in fiscal year 1970. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing wearing a suit and tie in the James Brady Press room

President Donald Trump  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue