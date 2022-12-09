Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kyrsten Sinema praised by Musk for acting in the ‘interests of the people’

Sinema announced she was leaving Democratic Party on Friday

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
What impact will Sinema leaving Democratic Party have on the Senate? Video

What impact will Sinema leaving Democratic Party have on the Senate?

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram unpacks the implications of Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dominated headlines Friday after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk cheered the lawmaker's decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.

"Good for @SenatorSinema! I hope more of our elected leaders act independently, aka in the interests of the people," he wrote.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building on Nov. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act at the Capitol Building on Nov. 29, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images`)

LIBERAL MEDIA, DEMS ERUPT OVER SINEMA LEAVING DEMOCRATIC PARTY: ‘STILL GREAT AT BEING THE F---ING WORST’

Sinema's exit from the party comes just days after Democrats secured a slim 51- 49 majority with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.

If Sinema caucuses with Democrats, like Independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine already do, Democrats will maintain their majority without needing the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk praised Sinema for being an independent voice.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk praised Kyrsten Sinema 

New Twitter owner Elon Musk praised Kyrsten Sinema  (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

"Something I always admired about American legislators, at least historically, was that they would sometimes vote against the party line," he added in another tweet.

ARIZONA REP. GALLEGO ACCUSES SINEMA OF PRIORITIZING ‘HER OWN INTERESTS’ AFTER ‘ABANDONING’ DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Sinema has frequently provoked anger from progressives over her support for the filibuster, and her bipartisan friendship with Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Last year, left-wing activists stalked the senator into the bathroom after months of liberal media pundits pressuring Sinema to sign onto President Biden's $3.5-trillion dollar "Build Back Better" package.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., delivers remarks on the Senate floor in support of the legislative filibuster, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., delivers remarks on the Senate floor in support of the legislative filibuster, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC hosts and liberal media commentators raged on Twitter Friday over the lawmaker's decision, calling her narcissistic and the "f---ing worst."

Former Democratic presidential candidate and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard also drew strong reactions when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party in October to register as an Independent.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.