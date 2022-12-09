Kyrsten Sinema praised by Musk for acting in the ‘interests of the people’

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dominated headlines Friday after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk cheered the lawmaker's decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.

"Good for @SenatorSinema! I hope more of our elected leaders act independently, aka in the interests of the people," he wrote.

Sinema's exit from the party comes just days after Democrats secured a slim 51- 49 majority with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.

If Sinema caucuses with Democrats, like Independents Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine already do, Democrats will maintain their majority without needing the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk praised Sinema for being an independent voice.

"Something I always admired about American legislators, at least historically, was that they would sometimes vote against the party line," he added in another tweet.

Sinema has frequently provoked anger from progressives over her support for the filibuster, and her bipartisan friendship with Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Last year, left-wing activists stalked the senator into the bathroom after months of liberal media pundits pressuring Sinema to sign onto President Biden's $3.5-trillion dollar "Build Back Better" package.

MSNBC hosts and liberal media commentators raged on Twitter Friday over the lawmaker's decision, calling her narcissistic and the "f---ing worst."

Former Democratic presidential candidate and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard also drew strong reactions when she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party in October to register as an Independent.