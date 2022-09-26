Liberals in media attack Sinema for defending bipartisanship, ‘friendship’ with McConnell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive Democrats and liberal journalists angrily reacted to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaking about bipartisanship at an event with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Monday.

Clips of the moderate Democrat and the Senate Minority Leader speaking highly of each other at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville event circulated online, sending many leftists on Twitter into a tailspin.

"Despite our apparent differences, Sen. McConnell and I have forged a friendship, one that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution," Sinema said.

At another point, she addressed the Senate filibuster, saying, "The best thing you can do for your child is to not give them everything they want. ... We should restore the 60-vote threshold for areas in which it has been eliminated."

New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie wrote, "cannot for the life of me figure out what kyrsten sinema thinks she’s doing[sic]."

Mother Jones D.C. Bureau Chief David Corn tweeted, "This is someone who really doesn't want to legislate."

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan scoffed at the pair, writing, "Lol at McConnell being a pragmatist. Merrick Garland of 2016 would like a few words. But definitely yes to ‘commonalities’ between McConnell and Sinema."

Progressive writer and pastor John Pavlovitz called Sinema the "worst kind of Democrat…the Republican kind."

Podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen scoffed at Sinema saying both parties had moved away from the middle.

He tweeted, "Sinema: 'When Republicans are in control, they pass a little bit of crazy legislation. When Dems are in control, they pass a little bit of crazy legislation.' -Dems: climate funding, veteran care, chips, lower drug costs -GOP: national abortion ban … So yeah, crazy on Both Sides."

Former far-left MSNBC host Keith Olbermann revealed the pair dated years ago, before criticizing Sinema as a sell out: "When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left. Now she has embraced the Political Industry tm where there is only process, not policy, and never people. Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress."

As more tweets from leftists online poured in, Democrat strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted, "Enjoy your trolling, ex-Sen. Sinema."

Along with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, Sinema has frequently been in the left's crosshairs over her support for the filibuster, the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

Hasan called the senator's support for the filibuster, "fundamentally undemocratic," writing, "Put aside how patronizing this metaphor is from Sinema, it is fundamentally undemocratic for an elected official in the United States to publicly advocate for minority rule and for overturning the wishes of the voters who sent them to DC."

Also balking at Sinema's analogy, MSNBC host Chris Hayes likewise griped, "Voters, by definition...aren't children!"

"But it's an INCREDIBLY revealing metaphor: Sinema and others like her are the Grown Ups. And We The People are spoiled children constantly asking for things," he said.

Despite criticisms from those within her party, Sinema signed off on Democrats' massive spending bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, last month.