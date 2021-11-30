Arizona State slammed as far-left students call for Rittenhouse ban: 'We're losing campuses to mob rule'

Arizona State graduate student and Campus Reform correspondent Judah Waxelbaum blasted the university after leftist clubs demanded Kyle Rittenhouse be banned from enrolling at the school, shortly after being acquitted on all charges.

ARIZONA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS DEMAND ADMINISTRATION TO ‘WITHDRAW’ KYLE RITTENHOUSE: ‘KILLER OFF OUR CAMPUS’

Waxelbaum joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss the list of demands, warning that college campuses everywhere are succumbing to "mob rule" through the rise of cancel culture.

"We're losing our campuses to mob rule at this moment," Waxelbaum argued. "This isn't a mob of hundreds, it's mobs of dozens, and it's only possible because faculty allows it to happen."

"Since this came out, Arizona State University's only response has been to clarify Mr. Rittenhouse's enrollment status, not to condemn what they're calling for, not what they're asking of the university," he continued.

Four far-left organizations at ASU demanded the school "withdraw" Rittenhouse from the university's online classes calling him a "murderer" and "racist."

The groups, including Arizona State University Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU, also demanded the school release a statement condemning Rittenhouse, and redirect funding from the university's police department to support the multicultural center on campus instead.

"It's absolutely ridiculous that after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges, they want to strip him of his right to an education," Waxelbaum explained. "This is un-American, it's undemocratic, and the university has to step in because this is wrong."

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in connection with the multiple shootings last year, which left two people dead and another injured.

"We have gone from bastions of learning on our college campuses to indoctrination centers, and people need to finally do something about it," Waxelbaum stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The groups are expected to host a rally later this week to garner support for their demands.

Waxelbaum's sentiments were echoed on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning by members of the university's College Republicans United. Jesse Fischer said left-wing groups have been "persecuting" conservative organizations for the last few years, attacking students who hold opposing views.

Avery Nelson said not a single professor on the campus will sponsor their club, while William Tolley said the groups are "defaming" Rittenhouse and the school could be held liable at some point.

In a statement, Arizona State said Rittenhouse has not yet enrolled in any courses or gone through the admissions process.

"ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university," the statement read.