KT McFarland says she expects indictments from Durham probe by end of summer

There is “no disputing the fact that there is cold hard evidence” of a “violation of law” that will lead to indictments from the Durham probe into the FBI's Russia investigation, former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said on Monday.

“Now there is cold hard evidence. It turns out that these senior officials in the intelligence community and the FBI, they all took notes, they all tested each other, they all had handwritten notes of meetings” McFarland told “America’s Newsroom.” “The Durham probe is getting to the point where I think we can expect some indictments coming into the end of the summer."

'WHERE IS CHRISTOPHER WRAY'? GOP DEMANDS INTERVIEW WITH MYSTERY AGENT PIENTKA

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that it's "time for people to go to jail" as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham's probe into FBI misconduct -- prompting ex-Trump aide George Papadopoulos to sound a celebratory note on Twitter.

The comments came as Fox News learned this weekend that Jennifer Boone, a senior FBI official who oversaw the flawed probe into former Trump adviser Carter Page, has received a major promotion to lead a field office -- and the bureau won't say why.

Meadows, during his Sunday interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," also previewed the Trump administration's soon-to-be-released plans for reopening schools and implementing new economic stimulus measures. More details, Meadows said, would be coming this week.

However, Meadows' comments on the Durham probe were among his most suggestive yet. They followed Attorney General Bill Barr's comments to Fox News earlier this year that Durham's findings have been "very troubling" and that familiar names are currently being probed.

"I think the American people are expecting indictments," Meadows told anchor Maria Bartiromo. "I expect indictments based on the evidence I've seen. Lindsey Graham did a good job in getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn't a case, but they continued to investigate and spy."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McFarland said that Attorney General Barr will charge people based on cold hard facts and evidence.

“It’s not going to be anonymous sources, rumors, reports of, it’ll actually be evidence in their own hands and in their own words,” McFarland said.

“If there are going to be indictments coming before Labor Day or before the end of the summer, my guess is the heat is turned up really high on some of those people.”

Internal FBI documents that emerged in April showed that Peter Strzok -- the now-disgraced anti-Trump former head of FBI counterintelligence -- ordered the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to remain open even after it was slated to be closed due to a lack of so-called "derogatory" information.

Strzok pursued an investigation based on the Logan Act, a law never used in a successful prosecution and that was intended to prevent individuals from falsely representing the U.S. government abroad in a pre-telephone era.