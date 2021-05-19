Kirstie Alley gets real with Tucker Carlson: Drug use ‘destroys your spirit’

Actress Kirstie Alley gave a personal take on the heavy destruction of drug use on not only the human mind but the spirit in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

"More so than destroying your body, because I do know a lot of people that have overdosed, it really destroys your spirit," she said. "Which is everything."

The "Cheers" star addressed the growing drug crisis in America and how today’s youth has become more and more insensitive to using hard drugs like opioids. Alley specifically expressed her concern for the liberal use of marijuana across the nation.

"When people go, ‘Well, it’s not mind-altering.’ Well, the weed I did was mind-altering," she said. "I have friends, this is the saddest thing in the world to me, they smoke weed with their kid and then their kid starts doing heroin or the kid overdoses… And I want to go, ‘Oh my God, why’d you friggin start smoking weed with him when they were twelve?’"

Alley said through years of observation and living through eras of rampant drug use, it is obvious that smoking weed does not put people in a "clear-headed mindset." She stressed that marijuana is still a gateway drug, especially for people who start young.

"How many people do you know did heroin that didn’t do weed first?" she asked. "Or did blow didn’t do weed first? Or did whatever the hell, they did weed first."

