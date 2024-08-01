Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Kirby on swap being called 'success' for Putin: No one's 'doing backflips over here' for Russian assassin

Kirby addresses heat over the multi-nation prisoner exchange

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Kirby on expected arrival of swapped prisoners: 'Emotional' for the US Video

Kirby on expected arrival of swapped prisoners: 'Emotional' for the US

White House NSC spokesman John Kirby tells 'Special Report' that it took 'tough calls' to get WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich and others out of Russian prison and comments on three 9/11 defendants' plea deal.

White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby addressed criticism over the release of Russian assassin Vadim Krasikov for three Americans and other political dissidents held by Russia. 

Former Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were released Thursday in a multi-nation prisoner swap in what's being called the biggest prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia since the Cold War.

PUTIN HIT MAN SEEN AS RUSSIA'S BIG PRIZE IN PRISON SWAP: ‘HIGH-VALUE ASSET’

Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan on the phone with President Joe Biden

Former prisoners of Russia Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan were the phone with President Joe Biden on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (The White House)

Krasikov, who was convicted of a 2019 murder, was freed by Germany in the prisoner swap and was seen embracing Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow after returning home.  

Vadim-Krasikov

An undated picture obtained by Reuters shows Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov who was sentenced to life in 2021 for the assassination of a Chechen-Georgian dissident in a Berlin park, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2024.  (Picture obtained by REUTERS)

Baier, citing Newsweek, noted criticism that the prisoner exchange has been "hailed as a ‘success’ for Vladimir Putin."

Kirby told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report" the decision to release Krasikov took "a lot of moral courage" from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

"Nobody's delighted or doing backflips over here because Mr. Krasikov is now a free man. That's what negotiations are all about. They require tough decisions, tough calls. The president was willing to make that tough call in order to get these — all these individuals, not just the Americans, all of them — released," he said. 

‘DANGEROUS MESSAGE’: TOP REPUBLICAN RAISES CONCERNS OVER TRADING AMERICANS FOR ‘ACTUAL RUSSIAN CRIMINALS’

"In the end, when you weigh it, yes — these are all criminals on the Russian side, and yes, they're all innocents on the West side, but in the balance, I think we could all agree that it's better to have innocent people no longer rotting in Russian prisons for the rest of their lives — and I think, on balance, that's what it came down to."

This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, and Paul Whelan, second from right, and others aboard a plane

This image released by the White House shows Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, and Paul Whelan, second from right, and others aboard a plane, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, following their release from Russian captivity.  (White House via AP)

Kirby said it isn’t new for Putin and Russia to "wrongfully" detain Americans to use as bargaining chips down the road. 

"It's not a behavior that we think is going to change anytime soon, which is why we urge Americans not to travel to Russia," he said. "There's a strong detention risk there. Don't go — and if you're there now, you ought to be making your way out."

Gershkovich, Whelan and Kurmasheva are set to land at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late Thursday night.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who were detained in Russia, during a brief event where some of their relatives are in attendance, at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2024.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Kirby said the White House is also working to secure the release of American teacher Marc Fogel, who was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for possessing medical marijuana. 

"There are ongoing conversations right now, in discussions with the Russians, to see what we can do, to try to get Mr. Fogel home," he told Baier. "We will keep at it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We're going to do everything we can to get every wrongfully detained American back home or any American wrongfully detained or not that is being held overseas unlawfully." 

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.