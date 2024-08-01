'Dangerous message': Top Republican raises concerns over trading Americans for 'actual Russian criminals'

A top Republican warned on Thursday that the Biden administration's choice to trade Russian criminals for detained Americans – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan – could be sending a "dangerous message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, joined others in celebrating the releases, saying he was "thrilled" to hear the detained Americans were coming home.

"But I remain concerned that continuing to trade innocent Americans for actual Russian criminals held in the U.S. and elsewhere sends a dangerous message to Putin that only encourages further hostage taking by his regime," he added.

He further stressed, "We should also not forget those Americans who may still be held in Russia, like Marc Fogel and Ksenia Karelina, as well as those held in other countries, including Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and David Lin, who are held in China, and Ryan Corbett, who is held in Afghanistan. We must get all of them home to their families too."

A senior administration official told Fox News on Thursday that the U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner transfer and the prisoners are now expected to soon be in U.S. custody.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, expressed his own relief at the planned release of Gershkovich and Whelan "after years of wrongful detention in Russia."

"The baseless charges, sham trials, and unjust imprisonment of these men is a stark reminder of Russia's blatant disregard for human rights and its continued oppression of innocent Americans," he said.

In a joint statement, the Pennsylvania congressional delegation, including Democratic Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, as well as Republican Reps. Mike Kelly and Guy Reschenthaler and Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio, pushed the administration to include Fogel.

"As news of a potential prisoner exchange is being reported, we urge that any swap include Pennsylvania’s Marc Fogel, along with Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich," they said.

"Marc is a Pennsylvania teacher with severe health issues who has been unjustly imprisoned in a Russian prison for three years, and as the congressional members who represent Marc and his family, we have been pushing to bring Marc home as quickly as possible. As negotiations are ongoing with the Russian Federation, we respectfully request that any potential prisoner swap include Marc Fogel."

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, q Republican Senate candidate in Michigan, where Whelan is from, responded to the news on X, writing, "I’m so grateful to hear that Paul Whelan is finally coming home to Michigan! This great news is long, long overdue, but will hopefully bring peace to the Whelan family who’s been through unimaginable pain these past few years thanks to Russia’s egregious actions."