Don't forget about Marc Fogel, another American wrongfully detained in Russia

During his State of the Union address, President Biden outlined his vision for the year ahead and his priorities for the future. In his remarks, the president did not mention Marc Fogel, the American teacher imprisoned in Russia since 2021.

Sadly, Fogel’s omission from the address is yet another missed opportunity for the Biden administration to give the Pittsburgh-area resident – a man we collectively represent – a similar spotlight so many other wrongfully detained Americans have rightfully received.

For congressional leaders who have worked on his case for years, Marc is very familiar. So is his mother, Malphine Fogel, who is approaching her 95th birthday. She and her family continue to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to inform them of Marc’s situation.

If this case is new to you, here is Marc’s story. For nearly 36 years, Marc taught history courses at schools attended by children of U.S. diplomats in Colombia, Venezuela, Oman and Malaysia. For the past decade, he also taught in Russia.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Marc was detained for possession of medical marijuana used to treat his severe back injury. As a result, he is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a Russian prison.

With Marc’s condition, this could be a death sentence.

Marc’s charge is similar to that of WNBA player Brittney Griner. Griner was arrested at the same Russian airport nearly six months after Marc was arrested.

Due in part to her public platform, in December 2022, the Biden administration swapped Griner for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, the man infamously known as the "Merchant of Death." Bout was convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill American citizens.

We are thankful Brittney Griner is home with her family and believe Marc should be entitled to the same attention from the State Department.

While the State Department played a critical role in Griner’s release, the department has been less than helpful in returning Marc to his family.

Under federal law, Marc meets the established criteria to be designated as "wrongfully detained" by the State Department. It’s a designation critical to securing his freedom. Although Marc has yet to be classified as wrongfully detained after more than two-and-a-half years in prison, Griner was designated within three months after her arrest.

When pressed on this lack of progress toward a designation, State Department officials have been either unable or unwilling to provide us with a concrete explanation. This lack of clarity has increased our call for answers and resulted in the introduction of The Marc Fogel Act last year.

This bipartisan legislation would amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require more transparency from the State Department to Congress on how wrongful detainment determinations are made.

It’s past time for the State Department to declare Fogel as wrongfully detained by the Russian government. They refuse to act yet offer no explanation for their inaction. In fact, Marc is rarely even a part of the administration’s public dialogue when it comes to Americans imprisoned in Russia.

Our commonsense legislation would allow Congress to receive critical information not only about Fogel and why he has not received this declaration, but also about other Americans who may be imprisoned or held hostage abroad in the future.

Lastly, we implore the State Department to consider the personal toll Marc’s imprisonment has taken on the Fogel family. The lack of acknowledgment and designation of Marc by the department has not only impacted him, but also his mother, wife, two sons, and his entire family.

Marc deserves to be home in Pennsylvania with his mother and family. They have gone nearly 1,000 days without him.

After the release of Griner, the Biden administration stated they are "continuing to work to bring home every American who continues to endure such an injustice." We hope the administration follows through. As Marc’s representatives, we remain deeply concerned about our constituent’s health, safety and freedom.

Marc Fogel deserves to be home. So do Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and all other Americans who are wrongfully detained in Russia. They must not be forgotten.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania’s 14th District. Rep. Christopher Deluzio, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania's 17th District.

The congressmen represent districts in the Pittsburgh region, where the Fogel family resides, and lead legislation advocating for the State Department to designate Marc Fogel as wrongfully detained.