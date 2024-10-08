Expand / Collapse search
Kimmel pokes fun at Walz after interview gaffe about 'waking up on November 6 with Madam President'

'I have a problem about not being specific with my language,' Walz told the ABC host

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Tim Walz makes a gaffe on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared a laugh with host Jimmy Kimmel after the Democratic vice presidential nominee made a comical gaffe during his first appearance on late-night TV. 

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz raised some eyebrows about what he plans to do on Nov. 6 during his late-night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

On Monday, Walz and liberal host Jimmy Kimmel took turns knocking his GOP rival Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, over his refusal to say that former President Trump lost the 2020 election during last week's vice presidential debate.

Walz called it "very surreal" to listen to, but pivoted to his own optimism that the country will "turn the page" on Election Day.

"For me, and being an eternal optimist, I always say that. I supervised a high school lunchroom – you're an optimist or you're dead," Walz said.  "This idea that look, we get to turn the page on that, and I plan on waking up on November 6 with Madam President."

Tim Walz on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel shared a laugh after the Democratic vice presidential nominee mistakenly suggested he would be "waking up" with Kamala Harris after the election. (Screenshot/ABC )

While the liberal audience roared with cheers, Kimmel jokingly asked for a clarification. 

"I want to be clear, you won't be waking up together," Kimmel responded with a grin.

"No," Walz laughed. 

"Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought," Kimmel quipped. 

"I have a problem about not being specific with my language. So thank you for that, specifically right," Walz chuckled. 

Harris and Walz at Las Vegas rally

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris at a campaign rally. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Walz previously went viral when he mistakenly claimed that he had "become friends with school shooters" during the vice presidential debate.

"I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it," Walz said.

The poorly timed mishap occurred when Walz was asked about changing positions on banning assault weapons, which he previously opposed but now supports. Walz meant he had become friendly with parents who lost children to school shootings. 

He also made headlines when he referred to himself as a "knucklehead" after he was pressed about his falsehood about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre. 

Walz in Debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (Getty Images)

During an interview on "60 Minutes," Walz was asked whether he could be trusted as other past statements have faced intense scrutiny. 

"Is that kind of misrepresentation- isn't that more than just being a knucklehead?" CBS News' Bill Whitaker asked. 

"I think folks know who I am and I think they know the difference between someone expressing emotion, telling a story, getting a date wrong … than a pathological liar like Donald Trump," Walz said. 

"But I think it comes down to the question of whether you can be trusted to tell the truth," Whitaker followed. 

"Yeah, well, I can. I think I can," Walz responded. 

"I will own up to being a knucklehead at times, but the folks closest to me know that I keep my word," Walz added.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.