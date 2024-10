Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz baffled the internet on Tuesday when he accidentally declared he has "become friends with school shooters" during the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate against Sen. JD Vance.

The poorly timed mishap occurred when Walz was asked about changing positions on banning assault weapons, which he previously opposed but now supports.

"I sat in that office with those Sandy Hook parents. I’ve become friends with school shooters. I’ve seen it," Walz said.

While Walz presumably meant he has become friendly with parents who lost children during horrific school shootings, the internet was sent into a tizzy.

"Walz saying he’s become friends with school shooters, when he meant victims, is an innocent misstatement. Repeatedly lying about his military rank, his DUI, IVF and Hong Kong/Tiananmen Square are not innocent misstatements," Fox News contributor Guy Benson responded.

The Media Research Center called it an "unfortunate slip of the tongue."

Walz’s critics were quick to mock Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate. Former President Trump asked if Walz is "insane," Trump War Room quickly shared video of the gaffe and Walz was declared "not ready for primetime" by Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy downplayed the gaffe.

"Walz obviously misspoke, he didn’t mean he’d become friends with school shooters. C’mon. This is a good, high minded debate as things go these days," McCarthy wrote.

Pundit John Podhoretz added, "Walz obviously meant he's become friends with parents whose children were tragically shot. People will forgive his misstatement. As long as it's true."

However, journalist Andy Ngo called it the "gaffe of the 2024 election" and influence Robby Starbuck asked, "Umm… Does he want to explain that?"

