Donald Trump

Trump signs agreements with Qatar on defense and Boeing purchases

Qatar says its relationship with the US has been elevated to 'another level'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Trump announces $600B Saudi investment in the US Video

Trump announces $600B Saudi investment in the US

‘Making Money’ host Charles Payne joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to break down President Donald Trump’s Middle East trip and how his economic strategy, including a $600 billion investment from Saudi Arabia, is reshaping foreign relations.

President Donald Trump signed a series of agreements with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The agreements involved a purchasing agreement by Qatar for Boeing aircraft, as well as letters of intent and "joint cooperation" between Qatar and the U.S. The emir also signed an intent agreement to purchase MQ-9 drone aircraft.

Al Thani said he had a "great" conversation with Trump prior to the signing ceremony on Wednesday, adding that the agreements have elevated the U.S.-Qatar relationship to "another level."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

