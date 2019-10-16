Kevin McCarthy: Top Democrats who walked out of White House meeting just 'infatuated' with impeachment

The top Republican in the House of Representatives gave his account of a White House meeting in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. walked out.

Pelosi, Hoyer and Schumer left because they are "infatuated" with impeachment and couldn't "handle" the president's discussion about pulling troops out of Syria, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

He said the three Democratic lawmakers' account in a press availability afterward was inaccurate.

"They left the meeting, other Democrats stayed and we had the most normal meeting you could ever have that was productive with the general of the joint chiefs, the secretary of defense and the president talking about how do we keep the homeland safe," he said.

DEMS STORM OUT OF SYRIA MEETING WITH TRUMP: 'WE HAVE TO PRAY FOR HIS HEALTH'

"The president starts out and he provides the letter he sent to the president of Turkey, Erdogan," he continued, claiming Pelosi did not look at it when it came to her turn and instead put it face down on the table.

While speaking to the press, Hoyer gave his account of the events that led to the walkout.

"I have served with six presidents," the Maryland lawmaker said in a clip played by host Laura Ingraham. "Never... have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a coequal branch of the government of the United States."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He and Schumer claimed President Trump said some members of ISIS were "communists" and that the Democratic leadership might be happy to hear that.

On "The Ingraham Angle," McCarthy, R-Calif., said Trump showed true leadership by remaining in the meeting room.

"These people are infatuated — they are fixated on impeaching this president instead of worrying about fixing our problems," he said.

"Who is the leader? The person who stayed in the room and had a discussion. The people who left the room are the ones who can't handle it."