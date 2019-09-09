Kevin McCarthy on Dems pursuing impeachment: 'They want to tear down the president'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke out Monday against the Democrat-led House agenda after returning from summer recess, saying “instead of building up America, they want to tear down the president.”

“Remember [House Rep. Jerry] Nadler, he ran for the chairman position of Judiciary on the basis that he would be best to run through impeachment. He’s keeping a promise to his conference, not to his district," McCarthy, R-Calif., told “America’s Newsroom,”

At town-hall meetings across the country this past August, rank-and-file Democrats returned to their home districts and faced intense pressure from left-wing activists to pursue impeachment.

In California, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., was immediately grilled about impeachment at a town hall this month. When she said she broadly favors impeachment, she was met by “rousing applause” according to Politico.

McCarthy said that Democrats should work on passing viable economic legislation that would benefit Americans.

“The number one thing we should do coming back right now, we should pass the USMCA [United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement]. Build the economy to even be stronger. If it came to the floor, it would pass, it would make the negotiations with China and America even stronger.”

McCarthy predicted President Trump will be re-elected because the economy is at its strongest point in the "last 50 years.”

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support for impeachment has not been confirmed, The Hill reported 30 Democrats backed starting the process. In total, at least 135 House members now support an impeachment inquiry, including 17 members of the House Judiciary Committee.

