Trump responds to Supreme Court ruling rejecting sweeping tariffs powers: 'A disgrace'

President Donald Trump has reportedly reacted to the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that ruled he does not have the authority to levy sweeping tariffs under a specific emergency powers law.

A source outside the Trump administration told Fox News that an aide came into the closed-door White House breakfast with governors and handed Trump a note about the Supreme Court ruling.

The source said Trump "called it a disgrace, and then he went on with the remarks."

The high court blocked Trump's tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in what amounts to a major test of executive branch authority.

Some of the Supreme Court's nine justices will likely be sitting in the audience when the president delivers the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

In the opinion, the high court declared, "Our task today is to decide only whether the power to ‘regulate… importation,’ as granted to the President in IEEPA, embraces the power to impose tariffs. It does not."

Trump has made tariffs a key plank of his economic agenda since retaking the Oval Office last year, but his policies have not come without controversy.

Republican reaction to the ruling has been mixed.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed the high court's decision.

"The Supreme Court just undercut the President’s ability to defend American workers. President Donald Trump was elected to fight unfair trade and stop the United States from being ripped off. I’m outraged by this decision; it's clearly judicial overreach," Carter asserted in a post on X.

But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., welcomed the ruling.

"In defense of our Republic, the Supreme Court struck down using emergency powers to enact taxes. This ruling will also prevent a future President such as AOC from using emergency powers to enact socialism," Paul noted in a post on X.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., also hailed the decision.

"The Constitution’s checks and balances still work. Article One gives tariff authority to Congress. This was a common-sense and straightforward ruling by the Supreme Court. I feel vindicated as I’ve been saying this for the last 12 months. In the future, Congress should defend its own authorities and not rely on the Supreme Court. Besides the Constitutional concerns I had on the Administration’s broad-based tariffs, I also do not think tariffs are smart economic policy. Broad-based tariffs are bad economics," Bacon wrote in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.