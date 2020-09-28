CBS News contributor roasted for suggesting some White parents adopt Black children to use as ‘props’

CBS News contributor and author Ibram X. Kendi came under fire and was labeled a “racist” on Saturday for equating Amy Coney Barrett to “White colonizers” because she has two Black adopted children from Haiti.

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity,” Kendi wrote Saturday.

He was responding to a since-deleted tweet about White parents adopting Black children.

“And whether this is Barrett or not is not the point. It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can't be racist,” Kendi continued.

“I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently 'not racist' and the bots completely change what I’m saying to ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist.’ These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kendi appeared on the network’s morning show as recently as Sept. 24 when he was introduced as a CBS News contributor. Critics of his message were quick to condemn it on social media.

Kendi became the new director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University in July.

The conservative Barrett, 48, currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. She is a devout Catholic and a working mother to seven children, including the two who are adopted. She previously clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, and is devoted to the literal interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism.

Critics claim her nomination risks an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, as well as the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare.

Barrett is Trump's third Supreme Court nomination after Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.