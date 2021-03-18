Kellyanne Conway, Michael Wolff, Jonathan Karl among those reportedly writing post-White House Trump books

The era of explosive tell-all books about the Trump presidency is apparently not over, even though the presidency itself has ended.

Politico reported on Wednesday that the former president is scheduled to do a "dozen" interviews in the coming weeks with journalists who are crafting their own tomes.

Among those Trump will sit down with include New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jeremy Peters, Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Washington Post journalists Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, and even Michael Wolff, the author of the controversial 2018 book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

The Politico report stated that while the interviews aren't "set in stone", all of them would take place at Mar-a-Lago.

"We are not discussing particulars of any individual book interviews that President Trump is giving, but it’s safe to say that he remains the hottest name in politics and he’s the interview that everyone wants," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Politico,

Miller then added: "We’re tracking nearly three dozen post-presidency books where he will be the star."

Another high-profile figure who reportedly is now in the Trump book business is former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Conway had landed a "multimillion-dollar book deal" that is described as "a little about her tough pillow talk with her husband, a little about growing up a growing family and a lot about Donald."

Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, was an outspoken critic of Trump and a co-founder of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which he left in August months before the super PAC was plagued with scandals.

Conway did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.