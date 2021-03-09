Kellyanne Conway piles on scandal-plagued Lincoln Project, which husband George co-founded

Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway took a shot Tuesday at the scandal-plagued anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, which was co-founded by her husband, George Conway.

The political super PAC, once revered by the mainstream media for its viral attack ads against President Trump during the 2020 election cycle, is now facing turmoil due to sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver, reports that the group's leadership were made aware of the misconduct claims earlier than they publicly admit, and accusations that the millions of dollars it raised were funneled into the pockets of its co-founders through their own consulting firms.

Drew Holden, a conservative commentator whose Twitter threads calling out the media frequently go viral, took aim at those who glorified the Lincoln Project before the scandals made headlines.

Holden's thread slams CNN and then-White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who Holden dubs the "Lincoln Project press secretary" after he hyped the group's ads throughout the election "without pause."

Other outlets cited by Holden include The Washington Post, MSNBC, and the New Yorker magazine.

The viral thread eventually caught the attention of one prominent former Trump administration official.

"Best THREAD - each of the 20+ tweets worthwhile," Conway tweeted.

For his part, George Conway has vocally distanced himself from the group he co-founded ever since the controversies surfaced.

On Monday, he reiterated his call for the Lincoln Project to shut down after The New York Times published a report examining the group's controversies and scandals.

"@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there's simply too much money that hasn't been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be," Conway tweeted.

Conway, who left the group back in August, drew mockery from skeptics last month when he claimed that he barely knew Weaver while working as colleagues at the anti-Trump group.