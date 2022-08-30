Kellyanne Conway on calls within GOP to move on from Trump: 'You go first'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway warned against Republicans moving on from from former President Trump as fallout from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago continues. Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss Trump's political influence and the future of the GOP.

WITH TALK OF RIOTS, TRUMP PROBE MOVES INTO MORE EXPLOSIVE TERRITORY

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Those who want to move on from Trump, you go first. People are so obsessed with him, they don't spend a minute learning what the 74 million Trump-Pence voters want in these midterm elections. That's what I study every single day, but they're so obsessed with Donald Trump. Anybody who wants the party to move on from Trump. I dare you, go first, and any time the Democrats tell you which Republicans should be your nominee, run in the other direction because they know that they're fixing to make that person unpalatable.

