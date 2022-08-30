Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kellyanne Conway on calls within GOP to move on from Trump: 'You go first'

Conway, Mark Penn discuss Trump's influence on voters ahead of midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kellyanne Conway cautions against GOP moving on from Trump: 'You go first' Video

Kellyanne Conway cautions against GOP moving on from Trump: 'You go first'

The former Trump adviser joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Trump's political influence amid the fallout over the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway warned against Republicans moving on from from former President Trump as fallout from the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago continues. Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss Trump's political influence and the future of the GOP.

WITH TALK OF RIOTS, TRUMP PROBE MOVES INTO MORE EXPLOSIVE TERRITORY

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Those who want to move on from Trump, you go first. People are so obsessed with him, they don't spend a minute learning what the 74 million Trump-Pence voters want in these midterm elections. That's what I study every single day, but they're so obsessed with Donald Trump. Anybody who wants the party to move on from Trump. I dare you, go first, and any time the Democrats tell you which Republicans should be your nominee, run in the other direction because they know that they're fixing to make that person unpalatable.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Trump's political influence questioned after Mar-a-Lago raid Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.