Ex-MSNBC star Keith Olbermann mocks Mitt Romney's large family: 'Somebody gift these people some vasectomies'

Olbermann has never been married and has no children

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann was ridiculed by conservatives Wednesday for responding to a photo of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and his large family by urging followers to "gift these people some vasectomies." 

Romney, who has five children and 25 grandchildren, shared an image of his family on Twitter to accompany a message wishing a Merry Christmas to followers. 

Former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann took a shot at the large family of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. 

Olbermann, who famously walked away from ESPN so he could bash former President Trump on YouTube, responded by criticizing the size of Romney’s family. 

"Somebody gift these people some vasectomies," Olbermann wrote. 

Critics quickly scolded Olbermann for the remark. 

"Every child is a gift. Stop insulting big families," former White House strategic communications director Mercedes Schlapp commented

"If you actually think big families are a curse and not a blessing, I sincerely feel so sorry for you," journalist Alexandra DeSanctis Marr responded

However, the far-left pundit doubled down and continued to bash Romney in follow-up tweets. 

"While we're on the subject of @MittRomney a reminder that on October 13, 2020, just 86 days before the Terrorist Donald Trump engineered the worst act of domestic terrorism in our history, Mittens got mad at me for...calling Trump a terrorist," Olbermann wrote, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. 

Keith Olbermann has been among the most outspoken critics of the former president, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by Trump. (Virginia Sherwood/NBC NewsWire)

He also unearthed a 2016 image of Romney dining with Trump and responded "thanks for the compliment" to a critic who pointed out that the former MSNBC anchor has never been married and doesn't have children. 

In October 2020, Olbermann announced he would exit ESPN before his contract ended so that he could bash Trump on YouTube, which was frowned upon by ESPN executives. He thanked ESPN for releasing him "a little bit early" from his contract to resume political commentary and quickly began criticizing Trump’s every move. 

Olbermann has been among the most outspoken critics of the former president, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by Trump. He once claimed that Trump and his family have done more damage to the U.S. than 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden.

In August 2017, Olbermann tweeted at then-first daughter Ivanka Trump and called her father a "neo-Nazi" and a "racist." Olbermann frequently uses profanity to criticize President Trump, often referring to him as a "racist f---."

The former MSNBC host authored a book titled, "Trump is F*--ing Crazy: (This is Not a Joke)."

Earlier this month, the anti-Trump pundit was mocked for making an odd connection between a high school shooting, Barstool Sports and the suspect's mother's previous support of Trump. 

Olbermann burst on the scene in the early 1990s as a popular anchor of ESPN’s "SportsCenter," but moved on to politics and hosted a far-left opinion show on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011. He then bounced around the industry and anchored an anti-Trump online program for GQ, "The Resistance," and authored a book titled, "Trump is F*--ing Crazy: (This is Not a Joke)."

Olbermann was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.