Keith Olbermann connected Barstool Sports to the Michigan High School shooting; Dave Portnoy hits back

Far-left pundit Keith Olbermann shocked Twitter on Wednesday when he appeared to make a connection between the Michigan High School shooting and the suspect's mother's previous support of former President Trump.

Olbermann, responding to an article from Barstool Sports memorializing a student who was killed during the incident, found it an appropriate time to take shots at the outlet for promoting "Trumpist Fascism" that, he said, has earned the support of the shooter's mother.

"This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports," Olbermann wrote.

Olbermann referred to an excerpt from a Daily Beast story that details the political history of the suspects mother, who penned an open letter of support to then-President-elect Trump which she posted on her blog in Nov. 2016.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy responded to Olbermann's eyebrow-raising insinuation on Twitter late Wednesday, writing pointedly, "Dude wtf is wrong with you?"

The shooting occurring in the Oxford community in Michigan, leaving four students dead and seven others, including one teacher, injured. Police say the 15-year-old used his father’s gun in the attack, which was purchased only a few days prior to the attack.