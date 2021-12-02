Keith Olbermann roasted for bizarre tweet tying Michigan High School shooting to Barstool Sports, Trump

Far-left pundit Keith Olbermann was roasted across Twitter on Wednesday when he made a bizarre connection between the Michigan high school shooting, Barstool Sports and the suspect's mother's previous support of former President Donald Trump.

Olbermann, responding to an article from Barstool memorializing a student who was killed during the incident, decided to take shots at the outlet for promoting "Trumpist Fascism" that, he said, has earned the support of the shooter's mother.

"This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports," Olbermann wrote.

Barstool, which is largely apolitical but encourages free speech and condemns cancel culture, has sometimes been linked to Trump because founder Dave Portnoy once interviewed him at the White House. The Barstool article, written by blogger "Billy Football," paid tribute to high school football player Tate Myre, who was among the four people killed during the tragic Oxford High School shooting.

"In a world where, in the wake of tragedy, it is oftentimes the perpetrator of terrible acts whose name is plastered across the media and talked about, today we should really discuss Tate Myre - a junior student-athlete who died trying to stop an armed gunman," Billy Football wrote.

"It is reported that Tate rushed an active shooter and received many gunshot wounds trying to disarm him, allowing time for others to seek safety," the Barstool article continued. "As more comes out about this case, let us just take time to spread the name and heroism of Tate Myre, a hero who saved a countless amount of lives through self-sacrifice."

While the Barstool article had nothing to do with politics, the former MSNBC host managed to make it about Trump, who he has long obsessed over. Olbermann also referred to an excerpt from a Daily Beast story that details the political history of the suspect's mother, who penned an open letter of support to then-President-elect Trump in November 2016.

Portnoy responded to Olbermann's eyebrow-raising insinuation on Twitter late Wednesday, writing pointedly, "Dude wtf is wrong with you?"

Many others took to Twitter with feedback for Olbermann:

In October 2020, Olbermann announced he would exit ESPN before his contract ended so that he could bash Trump on YouTube, which was frowned upon by ESPN executives. He thanked ESPN for releasing him "a little bit early" from his contract to resume political commentary and quickly began criticizing Trump’s every move.

Olbermann has been among the most outspoken critics of the president, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by Trump. He once claimed that Trump and his family have done more damage to the U.S. than 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden.

In August 2017, Olbermann tweeted at then-first daughter Ivanka Trump and called her father a "neo-Nazi" and a "racist." Olbermann frequently uses profanity to criticize President Trump, often referring to him as a "racist f---."

Olbermann burst on the scene in the early 1990s as a popular anchor of ESPN’s "SportsCenter," but moved on to politics and hosted a far-left opinion show on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011. He then bounced around the industry and anchored an anti-Trump online program for GQ, "The Resistance," and authored a book titled, "Trump is F*--ing Crazy: (This is Not a Joke)."

Olbermann was widely criticized when his anti-Trump book featured a cover image of himself draped in the American flag, which is visibly touching the ground – a violation of U.S. flag code.