Keith Olbermann admonishes Democrats to fight back: 'When they go low, we get baseball bats'

Former MSNBC anchor and Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann suggested that House Democrats should "get baseball bats" against political hearings held by Republicans in 2023.

Olbermann appeared on the podcast "Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast" on Wednesday and spoke briefly about the impact of Republicans regaining control of the House after the midterm elections. Fearing that Republican congressmen could invoke political committees against the Democratic Party, he advised Democrats to not only push back with committees of their own but even imply threats of violence against their opponents.

"I wish the Democrats would play that game to 10% of the levels that Republicans do… Until the Democrats stop rolling over for this and saying ‘we’re not going to dirty our hands, when they go high, we go low.’ When they go low, we get baseball bats. That should be the next. Let’s get Obama out here saying when they go low, we get baseball bats. I think that would solve this completely," Olbermann said.

This was in reference to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s viral comments at the 2016 Democratic National Convention where she advised Democratic supporters "when they go low, we go high."

Michelle Obama’s motto was widely praised at the time, however some Democratic figures have pushed back against the comment since 2016. In 2018, former Attorney General Eric Holder rejected the call for civility during a campaign event.

"It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are," Holder said. "Michelle always says -- I love her; she and my wife are like, really tight, which always scares me and Barack -- but Michelle always says, 'When they go low, we go high.' No. When they go low, we kick 'em."

Olbermann’s comment also followed a series of inflammatory and even threatening statements from the former newscaster.

In 2021, he was accused of issuing a death threat against Reason's Robby Soave on Twitter after the latter criticized people who still wear masks after being vaccinated.

"You do realize, Mr Dips--t, that we still haven’t confirmed that the vaccinated can’t carry the disease asymptomatically. We are doing the ‘performative act’ to save your useless a--. If you’d prefer we don’t, it can be arranged," Olbermann tweeted.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Olbermann criticized Twitter CEO Elon Musk after he banned Olbermann from his personal account. While attacking Musk, Olbermann pushed the idea that Musk’s brain, like former President Trump’s, "do not work in the traditional fashion."

"It's clear from the public record that he’s…his perceptions of reality are a little bit different than the average person to begin with, and then you throw in everything else that’s going on, and I think this is really about him enjoying this role," Olbermann said.

He added, "I don’t know where you begin where it becomes decreasingly irrelevant to try to psychoanalyze or simply diagnose whatever it is that’s wrong with Donald Trump or Elon Musk, but clearly in both cases, it’s clear that their brains do not work in the traditional fashion and whatever that means."