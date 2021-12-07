McEnany on high-stakes Biden-Putin call on Ukraine: 'We all see Biden's capabilities'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany cast doubt on President Biden's international expertise as he holds a high-stakes call with Vladimir Putin over rising tension with Ukraine. McEnany joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to discuss Biden's foreign policy approach, warning Putin only understands "action" and "strength" within the international arena.

BIDEN ‘SO WEAK,' NOT EQUIPPED FOR FACE OFF WITH VLADIMIR PUTIN: LAURA INGRAHAM

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The staffers that are preparing this, and Biden, of course, will be briefed and well prepared by his team. That being said, Putin is notorious for knowing how to push buttons, change things and you have to be equipped, you have to be deft, you have to be on your feet, you have to know the games that Putin inevitably will play. And I'm not certain any of those words describe the current president and his capabilities on the world stage. Again, I want the best for our country. I hope he's tough. I hope he takes firm actions. I hope that Putin walks away understanding you can't act in the way China is doing with hypersonic missiles or North Korea, they're back to their antics, but I don't know if they will understand that because we all see Biden's capabilities.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: