Kayleigh McEnany: 'Parents found their voice and that is unacceptable' to Biden admin

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday saying, "parents found their voice and that is unacceptable to Biden administration." Her remarks come after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it would probe threats targeting school board members around the nation after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) compared these recent acts to domestic terrorism.

PARENTS RESPOND TO DOJ, SCHOOL BOARDS' STATEMENTS: ‘I AM WHAT A DOMESTIC TERRORIST LOOKS LIKE?’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Here is what is at the root of this. Parents have found their voice and that is unacceptable to the Biden administration. Parents are the problem, what they say, what they think. Look, let's be honest, the vast majority of parents are not committing any sort of violence or threat against school boards. But Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, he said the quiet part out loud.

So parents have no role in what schools do, no role in what schools do in teaching children, and that's what's at the root of this. And the corollary question to this: is the FBI and DOJ going to look into school board members who threaten parents? Remember, we talked about that Loudoun County Facebook group that was doxing parents, threatening them with hacking. There was that San Marcos school teacher who dared parents to come at her. So are they going to investigate the opposite? If I did take an educated guess, I would say no.

