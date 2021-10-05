Parents respond to DOJ, school boards' statements: 'I am what a domestic terrorist looks like?'

The Justice Department (DOJ) is facing a wave of backlash as parents criticize its recent decision to investigate potential acts of violence against school boards across the country.

It came after the National School Boards Association (NSBA) asked the Biden administration for assistance, suggesting that the threats and acts of violence were similar to domestic terrorism.

"I am what a domestic terrorist looks like?" asked Asra Nomani, vice president of investigations and strategy at Parents Defending Education. "You owe parents an apology!" Nomani's group has been conducting deep research into how school boards across the country are implementing so-called "woke" ideas in their curricula.

On Tuesday, she changed her Twitter display name to "Asra Q. Nomani ‘Domestic Terrorist’" in an apparent attempt to mock the suspicion of parents like herself. In another tweet, she said Attorney General Merrick Garland had issued a "declaration of war" against parents.

Nicole Solas, a mom who publicly challenged her school board in Rhode Island, similarly had a display name that read in part: "Domestic Terrorist per @NSBApubliced."

In response to the DOJ's announcement, she tweeted: "Arrest me." She added that "[a]ny *legitimate* violence is sufficiently addressed by your local police. The Fed wants the *political* police. FBI are the politics police."

Parent and activist Aliscia Andrews tweeted "silencing the opposition."

Garland himself did not explicitly mention domestic terrorism but did notify the public that he was working with the FBI to look into the issue.

"Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values," he wrote in a memo. "Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety."

He directed the "[FBI], working with each United States Attorney, to convene meetings with federal, state, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders in each federal judicial district within 30 days of the issuance of this memorandum. These meetings will facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff, and will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response."

The NASB, however, asked the Biden administration to consider its powers under the Patriot Act, the sweeping surveillance legislation passed in the aftermath of the attacks on September 11.

Nomani's organization released a statement Monday night that accused activists of "weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice."

It added: "This is a coordinated attempt to intimidate dissenting voices in the debates surrounding America's underperforming K-12 education – and it will not succeed. We will not be silenced."

The DOJ and NSBA did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.