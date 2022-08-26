Kayleigh McEnany: Parents are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!"

KAT TIMPF: I JUST WOULD LIKE TO SEE HER BE AS MEAN AS SHE WANTS TO BE

KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important is the parents didn't find out about their daughter's transition or alleged transition until two suicide attempts in the school bathroom. That's when they thought to tell the parents. And that's in Clay County, Florida. To your point from Florida, a conservative area of the state, same thing in California. Go over there. There's a similar lawsuit by a parent. And the bottom line is, these teachers think they are parents. I have news for you. I am six, almost seven months pregnant. I'm carrying this baby. Not the teacher. My husband and I are raising this little boy, not the teacher. We are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification, about sexuality, not a kindergarten teacher. And I'm thankful we have a governor in Florida who ended this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: