Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kayleigh McEnany: Parents are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification

McEnany talks gender education and transitioning in schools

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
I’m carrying this baby, not the teacher: Kayleigh McEnany Video

I’m carrying this baby, not the teacher: Kayleigh McEnany

'Gutfeld!' panelists weigh in on the left's push for woke curriculum in America's public schools and the consequences of Biden's student debt handout.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany discussed how parents are the ones that should and will be teaching their children about gender identification and sexuality, and how teachers should not be getting involved on "Gutfeld!"

KAT TIMPF: I JUST WOULD LIKE TO SEE HER BE AS MEAN AS SHE WANTS TO BE

KAT TIMPF: So that story you brought up in Florida, a detail that you didn't say but is important is the parents didn't find out about their daughter's transition or alleged transition until two suicide attempts in the school bathroom. That's when they thought to tell the parents. And that's in Clay County, Florida. To your point from Florida, a conservative area of the state, same thing in California. Go over there. There's a similar lawsuit by a parent. And the bottom line is, these teachers think they are parents. I have news for you. I am six, almost seven months pregnant. I'm carrying this baby. Not the teacher. My husband and I are raising this little boy, not the teacher. We are the ones who will be teaching this child about gender identification, about sexuality, not a kindergarten teacher. And I'm thankful we have a governor in Florida who ended this. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

'Gutfeld!' talks the left's purge and Biden's 'cash for votes scheme' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.