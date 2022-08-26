Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kat Timpf: I just would like to see her be as mean as she wants to be

Kat talks about Hillary's new show

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
I don’t get how it’s gutsy: Kat Timpf Video

I don’t get how it’s gutsy: Kat Timpf

Dana Perino and other guests on ‘Gutfeld!’ discuss Hillary’s Clinton’s new show on Apple TV called ‘Gutsy.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kat Timpf and other "Gutfeld!" guests discuss Hillary Clinton's new show "Gutsy" and how Kat wishes she would "be as mean" as she wants to be on the show.

GREG GUTFELD: YOUR PRIORITIES MATTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OR MEDIA

KAT TIMPF: If that's the scale, I mean, like, she better not say that to Jane Goodall, who? I love Jane Goodall. Like, she's like I left my whole life behind to live with chimpanzees because that's what I wanted to do. And she's like, I stayed with a guy who cheated on me a lot. Like, one of those is gutsier than the other. I don't get how it's gutsy. I don't get how it's gutsy at all. You just didn't. You did nothing. And I just would like to see her be as mean as she wants to be. Listen, Hillary, you're a mean lady, and that's okay. Just be me. We all know it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

She’s a woman we want to ignore but she keeps giving us more: Dana Perino Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.