Kat Timpf: I just would like to see her be as mean as she wants to be

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kat Timpf and other "Gutfeld!" guests discuss Hillary Clinton's new show "Gutsy" and how Kat wishes she would "be as mean" as she wants to be on the show.

GREG GUTFELD: YOUR PRIORITIES MATTER TO THE GOVERNMENT OR MEDIA

KAT TIMPF: If that's the scale, I mean, like, she better not say that to Jane Goodall, who? I love Jane Goodall. Like, she's like I left my whole life behind to live with chimpanzees because that's what I wanted to do. And she's like, I stayed with a guy who cheated on me a lot. Like, one of those is gutsier than the other. I don't get how it's gutsy. I don't get how it's gutsy at all. You just didn't. You did nothing. And I just would like to see her be as mean as she wants to be. Listen, Hillary, you're a mean lady, and that's okay. Just be me. We all know it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: