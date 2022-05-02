Florida mom filing suit after child transitioned at school without her consent: 'Happening all over' US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida mother is filing suit and issuing a stark warning to parents nationwide after her transgender child transitioned at school without her consent.

Florida mom and mental health professional January Littlejohn and her attorney Vernadette Broyles discussed the lawsuit and why she is "outraged" over the incident.

"This is happening all over the nation," Littlejohn warned on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday. "This same protocol is in place in many, many schools across districts everywhere, and even the guides being used to dictate these transgender support plans that cut parents out even have the same language."

"So this is a very systematic way that parents are being excluded from important decisions occurring with their children, and further, social transition is a medical intervention that schools are grossly unqualified to be taking these steps without parental involvement," she continued.

According to Littlejohn, her daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, expressed confusion over gender during the pandemic after a group of friends transitioned to the opposite sex.

She eventually found out the school was working on a "transgender support plan" with her child, but the school initially declined to allow her involvement given she was "protected by a nondiscrimination law."

"Eventually we did see the transgender support plan, which was a six-page document that they completed with my daughter, that was 13 at the time behind closed doors, where they asked her questions that would have absolutely impacted her safety, such as which restroom she preferred to use and which sex she preferred to room with on overnight field trips," Littlejohn said.

This comes after Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona after a 12-year-old Florida girl reportedly attempted to commit suicide after undergoing secret gender transition talks with her school.

"There are lawsuits in Wisconsin, Maryland, Oregon, California," Broyles said. "This is a national agenda, and parents need to recognize they have the right to direct the upbringing, education, care, medical decisions, mental health decisions of their child."

"They need to assert that right with their school," she continued.