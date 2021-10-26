Kayleigh McEnany: Ilhan Omar, Squad 'crazies' will lead Dems to shellacking in 2022

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany torched Rep. Ilhan Omar for her latest anti-police rhetoric, warning the Democrats' stance on law enforcement will likely backfire in the 2022 midterm elections. McEnany issued the warning on Tuesday after Omar, D-Minn., blamed law enforcement in Minneapolis for the spike in violent crime. The former White House press secretary pointed to a moderate Virginia Democrat who called the 2020 House results a failure for the party and blamed it on her colleagues' far-left rhetoric.

ILHAN OMAR BLAMES ‘DYSFUNCTIONAL’ POLICE FOR MINNEAPOLIS VIOLENT CRIME SPIKE

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: How much of a dense ideologue can you be? You know, she's attacking her police officers in her city and endangering her city in doing so, but not only that damaging her party, politically speaking. If you'll remember after the presidential election, a little bit of a shellacking in the House level of things. It was not by any stretch a good congressional election for the Democrats. So there was this conference call that Nancy Pelosi had and a more moderate Democrat, who won narrowly a red seat in Virginia, Abigail Spanberger said, guys, let's stop saying defund the police.

…

This was a Democrat saying this to her party. But what did Nancy Pelosi do? She pushed back on the moderate Democrat. She is the enabler of this dense ideologue, Ilhan Omar, Pelosi is. She's propping up these voices in her party. And I can tell you the crazies, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Rashida Tlaib, these anti-police individuals, they are going to be the face of the midterms in 2022, and I guarantee you that moderate Democrat, her prediction is going to come true. It's going to be a shellacking for the Democrats because of language like you just heard.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: