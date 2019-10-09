Kayleigh McEnany: Impeachment inquiry used to disenfranchise American people

The House Democrats' impeachment inquiry is about "disenfranchising" the American people, Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered: Overtime" with host Melissa Francis, McEnany argued that Democrats have "had a singular goal" since President Trump took office--impeachment.

She pointed to an article in The Washington Post from Jan. 20, 2017 headlined, "The campaign to impeach Donald Trump has begun."

"The Washington Post [is] obviously not a friend or ally of Republicans, but [noted] the fact that Democrats had designs as far back as Inauguration Day to remove a sitting president," said McEnany.

"We heard it from Jerry Nadler on a train after Democrats took back the House. We heard from Chuck Schumer on January 3rd before [the] inauguration: 'The intelligence community will find a way to get back at you,'" she told Francis.

However, the president's campaign is pushing back against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. This week nearly 100 House Republicans signed on to a motion to censure House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La. recently introduced a resolution to expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., from Congress. Plus, Axios is now reporting that the campaign spent over $700,000 on impeachment-related Facebook ads.

"This is about disenfranchising the American people who are taking notice and are filling our coffers at the campaign," McEnany urged.

"Never in history...has an impeachment inquiry been brought forward without a vote of Congress, and this amounts to an unconstitutional inquiry," she said.

"What person in this country would be expected to go into a courtroom without an attorney, without the right to cross-examine a witness, without the right to challenge evidence, without the right to present your own evidence?" asked McEnany. "That is what we call a kangaroo court that happens in dictatorships -- not in modern democracies. And, that is what Democrats are asking President Trump to do--it's wrong. And, the people are taking notice of that."