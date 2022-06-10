Bill Maher buries NYT for burying Kavanaugh assassination attempt: 'They wear their bias on their sleeves'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher lambasted The New York Times over its weak coverage of the assassination attempt of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier this week, a man named Nicholas John Roske was arrested outside the justice's home carrying a gun and a knife. He admitted to police that he had traveled from California to Washington, D.C., to kill Kavanaugh because of his apparent intention to overturn Roe v. Wade following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. Roske was charged with attempted murder.

However, the Times shrugged off the assassination attempt, keeping it off the front page, which drew ire on social media.

During his panel discussion on Friday night, Maher also did not give the Times a pass, calling it a case of "media bias."

"The New York Times buried this," Maher said. "If this had been a liberal Supreme Court Justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page."

"And that's what's so disappointing about a paper like The New York Times because they just wear their bias on their sleeves, and if it's not part of something that feeds our narrative, f--- it, we bury it," Maher added.

Maher took a swipe at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his "very inflammatory words" toward Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch, suggesting they could have "inspired" Roske.

The top Democrat told the two conservative justices in 2021, "you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!"

Maher credited Schumer for walking the comments back.

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted House Democrats for holding up a bill passed unanimously in the Senate that would grant protection for the Supreme Court justices.

"This is the kind of thing that drives America crazy when Washington can't do something as simple as pass a law that we should all agree with just to beef up their security," Conway said.

Substack writer Josh Barro told Maher the assassination attempted is "related to the perception that a lot of Americans have where they don't think these institutions are legitimate anymore."

"And that creates the willingness these nutty people have to go and try to take matters into their own hands and shoot people," Barro said. "And I think it's a really worrying trend in our politics and I agree it's not solely limited to one side of the aisle."